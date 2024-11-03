GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Virudhunagar SP warns of stringent action against illegal fireworks manufacturers

Supply of raw materials to unlicensed units would attract penal action

Published - November 03, 2024 05:07 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

With major fireworks manufacturing season meant for Deepavali getting over, Virudhunagar district police have issued stern warning against illegal manufacture of fireworks goods and supply of raw materials to such unlicensed units.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, D. Kannan said stringent action is being taken against those who make fire crackers without licence. Similarly, sale of chemicals to persons not having cracker manufacturing licence and violation of safety rules by licenced units would attract penal action.

A total of 177 cases for such violations were booked in 2021. Police had booked 229 cases in 2022, 328 cases in 2023 and 356 cases till October 31, 2024.

“In the last three months alone, we have booked 201 cases against such violators,” he said.

The SP appealed to people who have knowledge about illegal manufacturing of crackers or illegal storage of fireworks goods to alert the district police through WhatsApp messaging over 99402-77199.

Prompt action would be taken on such alerts and the identity of those alert the police would be kept confidential, the SP assured.

