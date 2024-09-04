Virudhunagar SP instructs policemen on duty to carry lathis without fail

A day after a mob manhandled a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police in Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, D. Kannnan, on Wednesday instructed all policemen to carry, without fail, lathis, while on duty.

In a wireless communication to the police officials in the district, the SP said that all police personnel, including the Armed Reserve police, while on beat march or bandobust duty, should invariably carry lathis.

“Policemen holding lathis make a difference for the police officers to hold negotiations, to people who are in an agitated mood,” he said.

The SP asked the DSP to give suitable instructions to the policemen during the roll call.

Warning the police personnel to take this instruction seriously, he said, “I should not see any policeman on duty without a lathi”.

Similarly, the SP directed the DSPs to ensure that they are accompanied with adequate number of policemen during bandobust duty.

“During night rounds, you should be accompanied by a policeman,” he said.

The SP also came down heavily on policemen violating the helmet rule while riding on motorbikes.

Stating that he had seen many policemen on two-wheelers without helmets, even while sporting uniform, he warned that such violators would be booked under the Motor Vehicles Rules.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of seven persons for manhandling Aruppukottai DSP, Gayathri, the police have booked 116 persons for staging road roko.