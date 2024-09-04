GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Virudhunagar SP instructs policemen on duty to carry lathis without fail

Dictat comes a day after mob manhandled woman DSP in Aruppukottai

Published - September 04, 2024 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a mob manhandled a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police in Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, D. Kannnan, on Wednesday instructed all policemen to carry, without fail, lathis, while on duty.

In a wireless communication to the police officials in the district, the SP said that all police personnel, including the Armed Reserve police, while on beat march or bandobust duty, should invariably carry lathis.

“Policemen holding lathis make a difference for the police officers to hold negotiations, to people who are in an agitated mood,” he said.

The SP asked the DSP to give suitable instructions to the policemen during the roll call.

Warning the police personnel to take this instruction seriously, he said, “I should not see any policeman on duty without a lathi”.

Similarly, the SP directed the DSPs to ensure that they are accompanied with adequate number of policemen during bandobust duty.

“During night rounds, you should be accompanied by a policeman,” he said.

The SP also came down heavily on policemen violating the helmet rule while riding on motorbikes.

Stating that he had seen many policemen on two-wheelers without helmets, even while sporting uniform, he warned that such violators would be booked under the Motor Vehicles Rules.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of seven persons for manhandling Aruppukottai DSP, Gayathri, the police have booked 116 persons for staging road roko.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.