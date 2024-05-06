Virudhunagar slips to 5th rank from top position

May 06, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

Virudhunagar district slipped to the 5th spot in the State overall pass percentage in Plus Two exam results with only 96.64% of the students passing out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though five districts have secured higher pass percentage than that of Virudhunagar, the district has been ranked 5th since two districts — Sivaganga and Erode — have secured the joint-second spot.

Virudhunagar district has been dethroned from the top spot it had secured with an overall success rate of 97.85% in 2023. The previous year, it was ranked second position in the State with 97.27% success rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The slip of 1.21% of overall pass percentage when compared to 2023 has cost the top five ranks for the district in the State.

Out of the 21,277 students from 219 higher secondary schools, who had appeared for the Plus Two examination, only 20,562 had passed out. Among them the girls had fared well with 98.07% success rate (11,311 out of 11,534) while the boys had secured 94.95% pass percentage. The difference of 3.12% between the success rate of boys and girls has pulled down the performance of the district.

Among the 80 schools which have secured centum results in the Plus Two examination are 11 Government schools, two Adi-Dravida Welfare schools and 21 Government-aided schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the performance of the Government schools contributed to the downfall of the district’s ranking, according to an official in the Department of Education.

The Government schools, numbering 99, have registered the lowest pass percentage of 93.06% among all the schools under different management.

Adi-Dravida Welfare schools have secured centum. While fully-aided schools have fared well with 98.33% success rate, partly-aided schools too have done well with 98.22% pass percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 94.3% of students of municipal schools have passed out successfully.

Out of the 7,359 students, only 6,853 had passed out. Even among the Government school students, the girls have performed better with 96.13% coming out successfully while only 89.52% of boys passing out.

In a statement, Chief Educational Officer Valarmathi said that 26 students had secured centum marks in Physics and 67 students in Mathematics. Number of students who had got centums in other subjects in Virudhunagar district are: Chemistry (10), Computer Science (196), Biology (1), Botany (3), Zoology (14), Economics (108), Commerce (190), Geography (2), Business Maths (3), Computer Application (71).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.