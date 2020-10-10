Virudhunagar sees a sudden spike in cases

Madurai

recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 17,395. A total of 88 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 746. There was one death on Saturday, taking the district’s toll to 397.

Virudhunagar

district witnessed a sudden spike in number of positive cases as it went up to 69, the highest in the last one week.

Number of new cases on a single-day had been in the range of 20 to 40 in recent days.

With this the number of total positive cases increased to 14,792. However, with the discharge of 72 patients, the total number of patients discharged has gone up to 14,365.

Meanwhile, death toll in the district touched 215 after the death of a 70-year-old man at Government Rajaji Hospital on Friday.

Consequently, the number of active cases stood at 212.

Theni recorded 73 fresh cases and the tally moved to 15,563. There were 93 people discharged from the hospitals.

Dindigul saw 40 new cases and the tally stood at 9,275. The hospitals discharged 50 people.

Ramanathapuram saw 18 fresh cases and the tally was at 5,718. There were nine discharges from hospitals.

Sivaganga district saw 39 new cases taking the tally to 5,473. There were 35 discharges from hospitals.

Southern districts

Tirunelveli reported 64 new cases taking the tally to 13,436.There were 84 discharges from hospitals.

Thoothukudi recorded 58 new cases with which the tally moved to 14,052. The hospitals discharged 51 patients after treatment.

Kanniyakumari had 84 fresh cases on a single day with which the tally moved to 13,684. There were 97 discharges from the hospitals.

Tenkasi had 24 new cases and the tally moved upwards to 7,596. The hospitals had discharged 45 patients.