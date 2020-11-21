Virudhunagar sees a spurt in positive cases

Madurai

21 November 2020 21:51 IST

Madurai sees 25 new COVID-19 cases

Madurai recorded 25 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 19,479. A total of 31 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 264.

A total of 12 new cases were recorded in Dindigul, increasing the distric’'s case tally to 10,114. There were 18 discharges and active cases were 77.

Three new cases were recorded in Theni district, increasing the district's case tally to 16,499. Eight persons were discharged and the active cases stood at 30.

Ramanathapuram recorded six new positive cases, taking up the total number of cases in the district to 6,162. Four persons got discharged and 44 persons are undergoing treatment. One death was recorded, increasing the district's death toll to 131.

Thirteen new cases were recorded in Sivaganga district, increasing the total number of cases in the district to 6,205. A total of 24 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 68.

Virudhunagar district on Saturday saw a sudden spurt in number of positive cases with 30 new cases being reported.

This was in sharp contrast to the single-digit positive cases reported on many of the days in the past few weeks. With this, the total number of positive cases jumped to 15,762.

Meanwhile, with the discharge of nine patients, the number of discharged patients has increased to 15,458.

The number of active cases rose to 79, while the death toll remains at 225.

Southern districts

Kanniyakumari saw the death of a COVID-19 patient on Saturday taking the district’s fatality to 251.

The district saw 16 fresh cases and the total number of cases moved up to 15,516. The number of persons undergoing treatment in hospitals stood at 149 after 23 people were discharged.

In Thoothukudi, 29 new cases were recorded that took the total tally to 15,542 and the number of active cases to 128 even as 15 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Infection tally in Tirunelveli district rose to 14,684 and the number of active cases stood at 148 after seven more fresh cases were admitted and 31 patients discharged on Saturday.

Tenkasi, recorded the lowest number of fresh cases among the southern districts. There were four new cases and the overall infection tally rose to 7,972. After five patients were discharged from hospitals, 46 active patients were undergoing treatment.