Virudhunagar sees a new high

Madurai

23 July 2020 20:06 IST

Eight deaths were recorded in Madurai

A total of 274 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in the district on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 8,984. A total of 450 patients were discharged and active cases were at 2,836.

A total of eight deaths were recorded, taking the district’s toll to 183. Five deaths were recorded in Government Rajaji Hospital, two in private hospitals and one death in railway hospital.

Virudhunagar

district saw a new high of 480 positive cases erasing the previous single-day high of 363 positive cases. With this, the total number of positive cases was inching towards the 5,000-mark and stood at 4,767. Besides, the district registered three COVID-19 deaths taking the total number of deaths to 37.

However, with 312 patients getting discharged on Thursday (total discharge till date was 2,493), the total number of active cases has stood at 2,237. Among the three patients who have died one is a female. All the three deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Among them, a 54-year-old man who was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on July 14 and tested positive on July 16, died due to cardio-respiratory arrest.

However, according to the media bulletin, he did not have any co-morbidity.

Theni

recorded 188 new cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 3,087. There were 71 discharges from the hospital.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, 68 fresh cases were recorded. The total positive cases stood at 1,930. Sixty eight people were discharged.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram, the new cases accounted for 100 with which the total COVID-19 cases had touched 2,792. The State medical bulletin showed 105 people had been discharged.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, 64 fresh cases were recorded taking the total positive cases to 1,824. The hospital had discharged 30 people after treatment.

Tirunelveli

Thoothukudi

district added 415 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. This is the largest spike the district has recorded so far in a day. With this huge surge, the district which has so far witnessed 26 deaths due to viral infection, has 4,656 COVID-19 patients with 2,472 active cases. At the same time, 175 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday.

After witnessing 15 COVID-19 related deaths, Tirunelveli district reported 246 fresh cases that took the total number of infections to 3,219 and active cases to 1,318.

Kanniyakumari recorded 137 cases on Thursday to jack up the tally to 2,858 and active cases to 1,860.

With the lowest number of active cases of 955, the district of Tenkasi had 68 positive cases on Thursday that elevated the tally to 1,412.