Virudhunagar secures fourth rank

16 July 2020 23:12 IST

‘Teachers were trained to encourage slow learners’

Virudhunagar district has climbed four notches up to secure fourth place in the State in overall pass percentage in Plus Two examination.

The district has improved its performance from 94.44% in 2019 to 96.26% in 2020.

“We missed the third rank by a whisker to Coimbatore, which secured 96.39%,” said Virudhunagar Chief Educational Officer M.K.C. Subhashini.

Out of 22,194 students who appeared for the examination, 21,364 passed. The girls with 97.68% success rate outshone the boys (94.49%) as usual.

District-level officers held frequent meetings with heads and teachers of schools that were underperforming, the CEO said.

“After the half-yearly examination, slow learners were identified. Expert teachers in all subjects provided training to school teachers on ways to encourage slow learners and help them succeed in the examination,” Ms. Subhashini said.

Among the four educational districts, Srivilliputtur topped the table with 97.52% followed by Sivakasi 96.45%, Virudhunagar 95.87% and Aruppukottai 94.72%.

Virudhunagar district also bettered the State average on many aspects.

While the success rate of government schools in the State was 85.94%, Virudhunagar district recorded 91.58%.

Similarly, the pass percentage among students of boys’ schools, girls’ schools and co-education schools was higher than the State average, with the district recording 95.74%, 99.23% and 95.17% .