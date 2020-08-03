Virudhunagar reports single-day toll of nine, yet again

Virudhunagar on Monday reported nine COVID-19 deaths, equalling its highest single-day toll recorded on July 25. Now, the district’s overall toll stands at 105 – the sixth highest in the State. The district has been recording at least five deaths each day since July 24.

The new deaths were reported between July 28 and August 2. The total number of positive cases in the district touched 8,843, with 348 fresh cases. With 238 persons having been discharged on Monday, there are 2,402 active cases.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar Uzhavar Sandhai was closed after three traders tested positive.

Collector R. Kannan on Monday handed over a mobile X-ray unit, procured under the National Health Mission, to the Health Department. This unit would be used on patients admitted to COVID care centres with no or mild symptoms. Siddha-based medical treatment has begun in one of the COVID care centres.

Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts recorded 215 new cases each. Now, Thoothukudi’s tally rose to 7,846, with 2,137 active cases. The district which witnessed four deaths on Monday has so far lost 58 lives to the viral infection.

Kanniyakumari’s tally rose to 5,307 and the number of active cases to 2,075. The district’s overall toll touched 52 with three deaths reported on Monday.

Tirunelveli had 85 fresh cases, which took the district’s tally to 5,641. The district, which now has 2,297 active cases, recorded five more deaths, with which its toll rose to 55.

Tenkasi has 1,129 active cases with the addition of 75 cases which took its tally to 2,397. Tenkasi too registered five deaths, which pushed its toll to 32.

A total of 663 patients were discharged from hospitals in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

Theni reported 305 fresh cases, which took its tally to 5,969. A total of 143 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Seventy-six new cases were recorded in Dindigul, which has a tally of 3,066. There were 111 discharges.

Ramanathapuram registered 62 fresh cases, which pushed its tally to 3,400. Seventy people were discharged on Monday.

Sivaganga had 63 new cases and its tally rose to 2,534. A total of 41 people were discharged from hospitals.

Madurai reported 106 cases – all indigenous. The district’s overall case count is 11,455. A total of 42 persons were discharged.

With four deaths recorded on Monday, the district’s toll rose to 257. There are 2,411 active cases in the district.