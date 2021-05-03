Virudhunagar reports four COVID-19 deaths

Virudhunagar recorded four COVID-19 deaths taking the tally to 245 in the district.

A 58-year-old woman from the district died at a private hospital in Madurai on April 30. A 65-year-old woman who was admitted after testing positive and complaints of diarrhea died at Sivakasi Government Hospital the same day.

A 57-year-old woman from the district, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chengalpattu on April 27 with fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, died on May 2 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 70-year-old man from Virudhunagar district, admitted to a private hospital in Madurai with similar complications on April 26, died on May 2.

On Monday, the number of new cases came down drastically to 141 and there were 232 discharges.