Virudhunagar reports 3 more cases

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar district reported three fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. Meanwhile, two patients got discharged from hospital after recovery.

With this the total number of positive cases in the district has risen to 54. There are 17 active cases as 37 patients have so far been discharged. “All the three positive cases reported on Monday arrived from Maharastra,” Collector R. Kannan said.