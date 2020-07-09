Virudhunagar registers biggest ever single-day spurt

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI

Virudhunagar district on Thursday recorded its highest 24-hour spike of 289 COVID-19 cases which took its tally to 1,595. In the last three days, the district has got over 600 new cases. The number of active cases stands at 941 and death toll at 10.

Meanwhile, chambers of commerce in different towns decided to close down their establishments by 3 p.m. in a bid to prevent spread of the virus. In Rajapalayam, shops and commercial establishments were shut by 2 p.m. Similarly, major fireworks units remained closed after the fireworks manufacturers’ association announced closure till July 19.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) cadre staged demonstrations in front of all taluk offices in the district, pressing for a charter of demands that included effective steps to check the spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Madurai reported 262 fresh cases and nine deaths – district’s overall toll is 95 – on Thursday, and its tally rose to 5,299, with 4,001 active cases.

Thoothukudi recorded 196 new cases, which took its tally to 1,754 with 795 active cases.

The total number of cases in Tirunelveli rose to 1,409 with the addition of 110 cases. The district now has 665 active cases.

Kanniyakumari reported 93 new cases with which its total case count rose to 965 with 592 active cases.

Tenkasi that added 29 new cases – 28 of them indigenous – marked a tally of 589 with 289 active cases.

After five of its employees tested positive, the Indian Space Research Institute’s Liquid Propulsion Research Complex at Mahendragiri was closed on Thursday. “The complex will remain closed till July 14,” sources said.

Theni district saw its tally go up by 90 on Thursday with 46 men, 39 women and five children testing positive. Theni town reported 28 of the fresh cases, Cumbum 16 cases and Andipatti 7 cases. Meanwhile, 40 people were discharged from hospital.

Dindigul recorded three fresh cases – from Natham, Vedasandur and Nilakottai – which took the tally to 742. Twenty-four people were discharged.

A total of 62 people tested positive in Ramanathapuram, taking the case count to 1,544. A revenue official from Paramakudi tested positive, prompting disinfection and closure of the office. A total of 78 patients, including Paramakudi MLA Sathan Prabakar, were discharged.

Sivaganga reported 64 new cases and its tally went up to 675. The cases were reported from Karaikudi, Sivaganga Town, Illayanakudi, Manamadurai and Tiruppuvanam. Sixty-one people were discharged on Thursday.