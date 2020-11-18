Virudhunagar records 61.65 mm of rainfall

Virudhunagar

district continued to get heavy rain for the second day on Wednesday and the district recorded an average of 61.65 mm.

Sivakasi and Kariyapatti rain gauge stations recorded 92 mm and 90.60 mm of rainfall respectively.

The widespread showers was reported in all the 12 rain gauge stations in the district. Rainfall recorded in other stations are Tiruchuli and Srivilliputtur 68 mm each, Rajapalayam 66, Pilavakkal 67, Watrap 60.20, Aruppukottai 59, Vembakottai 52.70, Virudhunagar 37.30, Kovilankulam 39.60 and Sattur 39.40 mm.

Meanwhile, 67 mm of rainfall was recorded in Pilavakkal Periyar area and it helped the dam receive a huge inflow of 391.51 cusecs of water. The level increased to 200.86 metres (204.50 metres). Similarly, Kovilar dam also benefited with 60 mm of rainfall as it got an inflow of 59.34 cusecs. The level in the dam was 205.28 metres (212 metres). Sasthakoil dam that received 112 mm of rainfall saw 195 cusecs of inflow and the water level touched 103 metres (103.40 metres).

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan has instructed various agencies to inspect the highways and other roads to ensure that roads were safe for road users during the monsoon season.

Chairing a meeting with the officials of National Highways Authority of India, State Highways and Southern Railway officials, he said that the rain was expected to continue in the district for the next few days.

“The officials should ensure that there is no hurdle for road users and no water should get stagnant on the roads and the drainage system should be well maintained,” the Collector said.

Mr. Kannan also instructed the officials to inspect the railway sub-ways and promptly operate the motor pumps to ensure no waterlogging.

The officials also inspected some of the flyovers and road overs bridges on Madurai-Tirunelveli highway.

The Collector also instructed the NHAI officials to expeditiously repair the portion of ROB at R.R. Nagar that collapsed on Tuesday owing to heavy rains.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, NHAI Project Director , Madurai, V. Saravanan, Deputy Project Director (Maintenance, NHAI), Sivaperumal, Divisional Engineer (Highways), Murugesan, were among those who took part.