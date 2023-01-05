Virudhunagar records 5,545 fewer voters in final electoral rolls

January 05, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

The number of voters has reduced by 5,545 compared to the draft electoral roll released in November 2022, reveals the final electoral roll published on Thursday.

The total number of voters in the seven Assembly constituencies in the district was 15,83,199, including 7,72,53 men, 8,10,433 women and 233 others.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, released the final electoral roll in the presence of representatives of various political parties.

In a statement, he said that a total of 25,577 voters were added during the summary revision of the electoral roll taken between November 9 and December 8.

During the same period, the names of 31,122 voters, who had expired, migrated and those who had double entries, were removed. As a result, the total number of voters in the district has come down by 5,545.

Those who have failed to include their names during the special summary revision 2023 and those who would complete 18 years of age as on April 1, July 1, October 1 this year can include their names after January 5 through nvsp.in, voters helpline app and Vportal.

Applications can also be submitted to booth level officers, Taluk office, Revenue Divisional office, Municipal office and the district Collectorate. Details of voters services can be obtained from Viru WhatsApp chatbot at 94884-00438.

Number of voters in each constituency are: Rajapalayam 2,24,940 (1,10,023 men, 1,14,884 women and 33 others); Srivilliputtur 2,34,545 (1,14,274 men, 1,20,237 women and 34 others); Sattur 2,36,785 (1,15,146 men, 1,21,576 women and 63 others); Sivakasi 2,41,315 (1,17,829 men, 1,23,460 women and 26 others); Virudhunagar 2,15,950 (1,05,423 men, 1,10,480 women and 47 others); Aruppukottai 2,18,105 (1,05,801 men, 1,12,285 women and others 19) and Tiruchuli 2,11,559 (1,04,037 men, 1,07,511 women and 11 others).