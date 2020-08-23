Virudhunagar records 10 cases lowest in two months

Madurai

23 August 2020 20:54 IST

A total of 96 people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. The tally of cases rose to 13,433.

On Sunday, 102 of the 105 cases were indigenous and three were imported according to the State Health bulletin. All of the 96 cases on Saturday were indigenous.

With 220 persons being discharged from the district's COVID-19 treatment facilities over the weekend, the total number of discharged rose to 12,123.

The total number of active cases on Sunday was 975. hree persons succumbed to the virus on Sunday and one person on Saturday, taking the death toll to 335.

Virudhunagar

The death toll in Virudhunagar district went up to 170 after five more deaths – two on Saturday and three on Sunday were reported.

While two septuagenarians – a man and a woman – died on Saturday, two men, aged 51 and 40, and a woman aged 51, succumbed to the pandemic on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar district on Sunday recorded the lowest number of positive cases – 10 – in the last two months. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has increased to 11,895.

However, with 106 patients getting discharged on Sunday (11,220 discharged till date), the number of active patients has come down to 505.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, said that the number of tests was around 3,400 each day. He added that the number of containment zone has been brought down to 47.

On Saturday, the district had reported 39 new cases and 50 patients got discharged.

Theni saw 314 new cases and the tally stood at 11,445. The hospitals have discharged 488 patients in the last two days.

Dindigul recorded 305 cases in the last two days with which the tally moved to 5,737. The number of patients discharged from the hospitals stood at 172 and number of discharged moved to 4,621.

Ramanathapuram recorded 78 cases with which the total number of cases stood at 4,385. There were 121 discharges from the hospitals.

Sivaganga reported 104 new cases in the last two days and the total number of cases stood at 3,734. There were 101 cases discharges, according to the state medical bulletin.

Southern districts

Tirunelveli saw 289 cases, with which the tally moved to 8,487. There were 297 discharges from the hospitals. In Thoothukudi, 213 fresh cases were recorded and the total number of cases moved to 10,635. There were 259 discharges. Kanniykumari district had 290 cases which took the tally to 8,538. There were 338 discharges from the hospitals.

Tenkasi saw 278 cases and the total tally moved to 4,751. The hospitals discharged 338 patients after successful treatment.

* As there was no publication on Sunday (Aug 23), data for two days have been clubbed.