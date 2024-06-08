GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Virudhunagar poll result: EC seeks report from Returning Officer

Published - June 08, 2024 11:47 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Amid allegations of “irregularities” in vote counting raised by the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, the Election Commission (EC) of India has sought detailed reports from the Returning Officer (RO) and the Election Observer. 

The EC has also sought video footages of the counting process for the six Assembly constituencies in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat on June 4. 

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth had alleged that “irregularities” in the counting process led to the defeat of her party’s candidate, V. Vijayaprabhakaran, by a narrow margin of 4,379 votes against Congress candidate B. Manickam Tagore. 

Based on the report from the RO and the Election Observer, a decision on the issue would be taken soon, sources said. 

