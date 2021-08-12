Virudhunagar police blamed in Dalit murder case

Aruppukottai

12 August 2021 19:19 IST

The Tamil Nadu Untouchablility Eradication Front has complained that Virudhunagar district police has acted in favour of caste Hindus in connection with an honour killing reported under Pandalgudi police station limits on August 4.

Its State general secretary, K. Samuelraj, who visited the house of the Dalit murder victim, P. Palani, 50, of Kurunthamadam, said the daughter of Karuppaiah, the accused, went to Palani's house. She was in love with Palani's son Kaleeswaran of the same village and wanted to marry him.

When Palani’s wife went to Karuppaiah's house to inform about their daughter, the accused attacked Palani with a machete and and murdered him.

“However, the police that had to uphold law, has left the girl in her house against her wishes. The murder took place only for the girl and now the family of the deceased has suffered dual loss,” Mr. Samuelraj said.

The district administration should conduct an inquiry with Mr. Kaleeswaran and the girl and fulfill their wish as per law, he added.