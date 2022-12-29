ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar municipal council meeting cancelled due to absence of officials

December 29, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Councillors complain that Commissioner and Engineer have not turned up for the second consecutive meeting

The Hindu Bureau

After all councillors expressed their displeasure over the absence of officials, including Municipal Commissioner S. Stanley Babu and Engineer K. Moni, for the monthly council meeting of Virudhunagar Municipality, Chairman R. Madhavan cancelled it on Thursday.

Almost all the 36 councillors, including the Chairman and Vice-Chairman Dhanalakshmi, turned up at the council hall for the monthly meeting, which was scheduled for 4 p.m.

However, none of the officials were present there. After waiting for 25 minutes, the councillors, cutting across party lines, complained about the lackadaisical attitude of the officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We complained to the Chairman that though the councillors raise issues concerning basic amenities, it is the officials who have to execute them. Since, we thought that there was no point in discussing people’s issues without the presence of the officials, we wanted him to cancel the meeting,” a councillor, K. Jeyakumar, said.

Even as Mr. Madhavan clarified that the Commissioner was at a video-conference with higher officials, the agitated councillors pointed out that the Commissioner and the Engineer were not present even at the November council meeting.

“Since, the councillors considered the absence of the officials an insult to the elected representatives, they insisted that the council meeting should be cancelled citing the absence of the officials as the reason, so that they will realise their mistake” Mr. Madhavan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US