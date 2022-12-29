Virudhunagar municipal council meeting cancelled due to absence of officials

December 29, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

After all councillors expressed their displeasure over the absence of officials, including Municipal Commissioner S. Stanley Babu and Engineer K. Moni, for the monthly council meeting of Virudhunagar Municipality, Chairman R. Madhavan cancelled it on Thursday.

Almost all the 36 councillors, including the Chairman and Vice-Chairman Dhanalakshmi, turned up at the council hall for the monthly meeting, which was scheduled for 4 p.m.

However, none of the officials were present there. After waiting for 25 minutes, the councillors, cutting across party lines, complained about the lackadaisical attitude of the officials.

“We complained to the Chairman that though the councillors raise issues concerning basic amenities, it is the officials who have to execute them. Since, we thought that there was no point in discussing people’s issues without the presence of the officials, we wanted him to cancel the meeting,” a councillor, K. Jeyakumar, said.

Even as Mr. Madhavan clarified that the Commissioner was at a video-conference with higher officials, the agitated councillors pointed out that the Commissioner and the Engineer were not present even at the November council meeting.

“Since, the councillors considered the absence of the officials an insult to the elected representatives, they insisted that the council meeting should be cancelled citing the absence of the officials as the reason, so that they will realise their mistake” Mr. Madhavan said.