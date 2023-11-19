HamberMenu
Virudhunagar MP takes exception to exclusion of MPs’ names in bank function invitation

November 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has taken exception to non-inclusion of names of local MPs in a function organised by the Union Ministry of Finance here on Sunday.

The Congress MP has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention to ensure that the organisers adhered to the prescirbed procedures and extend invitations to all MPs concerned as per the Consolidated Guidelines on Official Dealings.

The MP was referring to the function organised here on Sunday for disbursal of sanction order for loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributed benefits to the beneficiaries.

He said being the MP from Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, his name was egregiously omitted from the invitation. Furthermore, the names of two others MPs, Dhanush M. Kumar (Tenkasi) and Navas K. Kani (Ramanathapuram), were also missing.

Mr. Tagore pointed out that the exclusion only contradicted the principles of democratic representation. It also went against the Consolidated Guidelines on Official Dealings between the administration and the MPs.

He also referred to the Office Memorandum that emphasised that MPs should be invariably be invited to public functions organised by Government offices.

Mr. Tagore expressed hope that corrective actions would be taken to uphold the dignity of the elected representatives and maintain the integrity of democratic prinicples.

