Virudhunagar MP shocked over proposal to freeze new railway line project

August 06, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has expressed shock over the proposal by Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh to “put on freeze” the ambitious Madurai-Thoothukudi new railway line project via Aruppukottai.

“The railways is not functioning in a democratic manner and they are not sharing information [on such projects with elected representatives],“ he said.

The officials would not come out clean on such controversial issues. “They will not say the Railway Board has rejected the project, but will only claim that they are awaiting a nod from the board,” he added.

Mr. Tagore, who sounded disappointed over the proposal to put the project on hold, said the Narendra Modi Government would have given it up. “A new government [at the Centre] will be formed by INDIA alliance in the next eight months and the work will be taken up by the new government,” he said.

According to railway sources, the work was sanctioned in 1999-2000 for providing a new line between Madurai and Thoothukudi via Aruppukottai to decongest the Madurai-Virudhunagar-Kovilpatti-Vanchi Maniyachchi double line section.

“While work on Madurai-Tirupparankundram and Thoothukudi Milavittan sections were completed under the doubling project, work on the 18-km stretch between Milavittan and Mela Marudhur was completed in January 2022,” a railway official said.

The new line was cleared for operation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, but commercial operation of the section was yet to begin. The very purpose of the new line was to facilitate transportation of coal to some thermal power plants in Thoothukudi district. Besides, it was aimed at promoting the industrial corridor planned on Thoothukudi-Aruppukottai-Madurai sector.

“The railways has already spent over ₹350 crore including for laying the new line between Milavittan and Mela Marudhur,” the official said.

Already, three land acquisition units with some 40 revenue officials under a Special District Revenue Officer were working to acquire around 330 ha. of land for the project in Thoothukudi district. Works that required longer time such as construction of bridges and road over bridges could be be taken up now and tender for those works had been floated.

The physical work could be taken up on the proposed alignment of Mela Marudhur, Kulaththoor, Vilathikulam, Ngalapuram and Pudur railway stations in Virudhunagar district.

With already a long wait for nearly 23 years for execution of the new line project, officials had earlier said that it would take only three more years for completion of work, provided the land acquisition was completed.

“This is only the second new railway line project that has been sanctioned for Tamil Nadu after the Karur-Namakkal project in the last two decades. Unlike other new line projects which were under study, this is an on-going project which was sanctioned by the Centre,” the official said.

Mr. Tagore said he would raise the issue in Parliament and also mobilose MPs from southern districts to register their protest against freezing the new railway line project.