Virudhunagar MP boycotts ceremony

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore on Thursday boycotted the flagging off ceremony of Madurai-Theni train as a mark of protest against the Centre for not retaining Chekkanoorani railway station while taking up Madurai-Bodinaickanoor gauge conversion work.

Mr. Tagore said he had expressed his anguish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a letter on this issue. He said that he had reflected to the Centre the wish of the people of Chekkanoorani, which comes under Virudhunagar Lok Sabah constituency, for retaining the railway station between Vadapalanji and Usilampatti railway stations.

"I had visited the spot while the work was going on in 2019 and brought to the notice of Union Minister for Railway in November 2019. I got a reply from the Minister that he would look into the issue," Mr. Tagore said.

However, Chekkanoorani station is not found after commissioning of the track between Madurai and Theni. "How does the Centre expect rural people to travel in a passenger train that stops only at three stations for 75-long km," he asked.

Mr. Tagore was scheduled to participate in the flagging off ceremony at Madurai railway junction.