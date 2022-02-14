Classes begin for first MBBS batch at Virudhunagar medical college

103 of the 150 students turn up on the first day

103 of the 150 students turn up on the first day

Classes for the first batch of first-year MBBS students commenced at Virudhunagar Government Medical College after 103 of 150 students turned up on Monday.

More than the students, many parents were visibly excited to enter the new medical college building which marked the realisation of their long-felt dream.

It was a proud moment for A. Kader Mohideen, who could help his daughter K. Ajeema Sherin realise her dream of studying medicine. “After not being able to make it to a government medical college in the first NEET attempt, she has come out successfully now. This time, she could attend NEET coaching only for two months due to COVID-19, but her hard work paid,” said Mr. Mohideen.

For K. Visesha Maanika, a student from Virudhunagar, the inauguration of the college was at the right time. “I wanted to join medicine, but only as a day scholar as I wanted to remain in my hometown,” she said. She had a special reason, for she could be trained in the profession also by her grandfather, M. Vairam, an ENT specialist.

Interestingly, Maanika cracked NEET in her first attempt with high marks with the sincere assistance by her school teachers and her sheer hardwork and without any special coaching.

College Dean J. Sangumani and faculty members welcomed the new students. Addressing them, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said it was life-long pride for the students as they would ever remain the first-batch of the new college.

Stating that the students had reached a major turning point in their life, he said they should work hard for the next five years which would chart their future. The college had all facilities to meet their needs and expectations, he said.

The Collector also handed over medical books and kits to the students who got admission under reservation meant for government school students.

Dr. Sangumani said regular classes begun for the students, and they were also provided hostel facilities. Medical Superintendent Maheswaran and Vice-Principal Anitha Mohan were present.