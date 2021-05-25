Virudhunagar medical college dean transferred

Virudhunagar

25 May 2021 15:06 IST

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Dean, R. Suganthy Rajakumari, has been transferred and replaced with Dean of Sivaganga Medical College, J. Sangumani.

Dr. Sangumani was earlier Dean of Madurai Medical College after a long stint as teaching faculty there. He is likely to take charge on Wednesday.

The transfers come close on the heels of Dr. Suganthy accusing district Collector, R. Kannan of humiliating her. Dr. Suganthy had written to the Director of Medical Education stating that she would give in her voluntary resignation from service. She claimed she was humiliated by the Collector, who had issued her with a show-cause notice the day after she joined duty in Virudhunagar.

The Collector sought her explanation for her absence in a video conference with the Health Secretary on May 19, and the subsequent meeting with district officials the same evening. Claiming that she was unaware of the meetings, Dr. Suganthy told the Collector that she could not meet him as she had gone to her residence in Madurai, and it was raining.

The Collector had charged her with negligence during pandemic and also took issue with her for allowing her husband to intervene in the issue.

Dr. Suganthy has since, proceeded on leave.