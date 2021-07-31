Virudhunagar Medical College Dean gets award for exemplary services during the pandemic

Virudhunagar

31 July 2021 20:54 IST

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Dean, J. Sangumani, has received the Tamil Nadu Medical Council Award for his exemplary service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was given by Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit at Chennai on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the leadership of Dr. Sangumani, the first COVID-19 ward with 10 beds was set up as early as January 2020 in Government Rajaji Hospital where he was the Dean then.

“From mere 10 beds in 2020, the number of beds for COVID-19 patients was increased to 1,500 in May 2021. This was the highest number of beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in one hospital across the State,” Dr. Sangumani said.

Besides, he was instrumental in setting up of oxygen dispenser in the restrooms of the wards for the benefit of highly sick patients. GRH also got a 20 KL oxygen plant between the first and second wave.

“Recovery rate at the GRH was at 98%,” Dr. Sangumani said.

Besides, when he was transferred to Virudhunagar, the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital got the first oxygen generator in the State.

“We have prepared for a possible third wave with an additional RT-PCR machine to increase the number of COVID-19 tests and have also got ready a 100-bed paediatric ward,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Medical Council president, Dr. K. Senthil and vice-president, Dr. D. Maruthupandian, were present.