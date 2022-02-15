Virudhunagar launches ‘Project Kanmani’ to fight malnutrition among children

Srivilliputtur

The district administration has launched ‘Project Kanmani’, an innovative programme to improve nourishment of 203 severe acute malnourished children.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy launched the programme by distributing customized nutrition bags to children in Watrap taluk on Tuesday.

As per the programme, the 203 underweight children in comparison to their height would be given the special supplementary diet hampers.

“For the children aged between 0 to 6 months, the lactating mothers would be given 200 gramsof ghee, 200 grams of seedless dates, 250 grams of groundnut, 160 grams of protein-rich cookies or eggs,” the Collector said.

For the malnourished children in the age group of six months to 3 years, 400 grams of special supplements of micronutrients, 100 grams of ghee, 160 grams of protein-rich cookies or eggs, chikkis and seeds for greens would be distributed.

“This bag would be distributed once in 15 days for three months by the anganwadi workers and the progress in health condition would be recorded every fortnight,” he said.

The district administration has taken up collection of data of the health condition of all children aged upto 5 years to know whether they had the height and weight based on the age and weight in comparison to the height.

This information would be shared with the parents and they would be advised to take care of the children for the first 1000 days to ensure their health to avoid malnourishment.

Based on the pilot project, it could be extended further, Mr. Meghanath said.

Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj, Deputy Director (Health), Sivakasi, Kalusivalingam, Project Officer, District Integrated Child Development Scheme, Rajam, Watrap Tahsildar, Chinnadurai, were among those who were present.