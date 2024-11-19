Virudhunagar hospital gets two new sophisticated equipment

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital got two new sophisticated medical equipment for early diagnosis of certain health complications.

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan formally commissioned the Video Bronchoscope and High-end Treadmill Testing machine, in the presence of Dean T. Jeyasingh.

The Video Bronchoscope has been donated by Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant under its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The Rs. 20-lakh worth equipment is the first one to be made available in a government hospital in Virudhunagar district. “Hitherto, patients with various respiratory complication or lung infection were being referred to medical college hospitals either in Madurai or Tirunelveli to use the video bronchoscope. Now onwards patients from Virudhunagar district can get the same treatment at the town itself,” said Assistant Professor, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Deepak Kanna Gothandaraman.

The equipment comes with a small tube fitted with high-definition camera which could be inserted into the body of the patient through nose or mouth. The camera will help the doctors to see the inside portion of windpipe and detect infection due to peunmonia, bronchitis and meoptysis and obstruction or any other complication. “The doctors can then remove those obstructions and also start treatment based on early diagnosis,” he added.

TMT machine

The high-end TMT machine is used to check the effort tolerance among people whose health reports are otherwise shown normal by electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiogram (echo).

Patients are made to run on tread mill to evaluate the functioning of heart under physical stress. “This can help detect any block in coronary artery,” said Head of the Department of Cardiology B. Rajesh. The ₹19.86-lakh worth machine has been supplied by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.

Patients can get diagnosed with these equipment free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.