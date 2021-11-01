Virudhunagar has got 967 more voters

01 November 2021 18:55 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has 967 additional voters in the draft electoral roll released on Monday when compared to the voter list published on March 19.

The district has 8,13,839 men and 8,57,931 women totalling 16,71,963 voters. This includes 193 other voters in the draft voter list released by Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, here on Monday.

When the continuous revision of electoral roll was taken up between March 19 and October 18, a total of 4,070 voters were included and 3,103 voters deleted due to death and double entry.

The number of voters in each constituency is:

Rajapalayam: 116450 (men), 122740 (women), 28 (others), 239218 (total); Srivilliputtur: 121714 (M), 128356 (W), 34 (Others), 250104 (total); Sattur: 122506 (M) 130200 (W) 29 (Others) 252735 (total); Sivakasi: 127254 (M), 134061 (W), 26 (Others) and 261341 (total):

Virudhunagar: 109466 (M), 114731 (W), 47 (Others), 224244 (total); Aruppukottai: 108164 (M), 115029 (W), 18 (Others) and 223211 (total); Tiruchuli: 108285 (M), 112814 (W), 11 (Others), 221110 (total).

Those who want to include their name in the electoral list can get Form 16 from the Booth Level Officer or Electoral Registration Office or it can be downloaded from www.eci.gov.in.

The application form along with photograph and proof of age, address should be handed over to the Registration Office, Assistant Electoral Registration Office or to the BLO.

Those who want to apply through online should go through www.nvsp.in and fill up Form 16 and upload the required documents.

All persons who have attained 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022 can apply for inclusion.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, was present.