Virudhunagar has 16.30 lakh voters

The final electoral roll for Virudhunagar district that was released on Friday has a total of 6,30,296 voters.

Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan released the list in the presence of representatives of political parties.

All the seven Assembly constituencies in the district have more number of women voters than men. While the district has 7,95,507 male voters, it has got 8,34,609 female voters and 180 others.

The number of voters has increased by 37,876 in the final voter list when compared to 15,90,198 voters who were in the draft voter list as on December 23, 2019.

Among the constituencies, Sivakasi Assembly segment has got the maximum number of voters of 2,53964, followed by Srivilliputtur 2,44,112 and Sattur 2,43,890.

The Collector said that during the summary revision of draft voter list between December 23, 2019 and January 22, 2020, a total of 44,740 applications seeking inclusion of names were received and after scrutiny a total 42,320 new voters were included. After scrutiny of 3,358 applications for deleting names of voters who had died and those who had shifted their residences and those who had double entry of their names, a total of 2,222 voters were deleted from the list. The officials had received 5,464 applications seeking incorporation of changes in their names and addresses and such changes were incorporated for 3,330 voters. The Collector said that forms for inclusion, deletion of names and incorporation of changes can be submitted to the Election section in the respective Taluk offices from Feb. 15.