Virudhunagar Govt Medical College Hospital performs high-risk surgery on patient from Kanniyakumari

A team of doctors from Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital has performed a high-risk surgery to a woman, with multiple comorbidities from Kanniyakumari and successfully removed two huge cervical fibroids recently.

The Dean, K. Seethalakshmi, led the complex surgery, after the 44-year-old woman had developed severe stomach ache and swelling which she had been suffering for the last 10 years.

The patient had thyroid issue and heart ailment. Besides being diabetic, she was also highly anaemic.

“The patient had visited many private and Government hospitals for treatment. However, due to her multiple comorbidities, the doctors had explained to her about the high-risk involved in the surgery. Fearing for her life, she had kept postponing the surgery despite suffering the pain,” Dr. Seethalakshmi.

After being referred to the Dean by her relatives, Dr. Seethalakshmi, who is a urogynecologist, took up the challenge.

The patient was admitted for nearly two weeks and treated for her comorbidities in the process of getting her ready for the surgery.

“With the fully-blown fibroid located in the cervical region, the whole anatomy of the patient was disturbed. The team found it very difficult to remove the fibroids,” the Dean said. One of the fibroids measured 25 cm by 20 cm by 20 cm.

With patient suffering severe blood loss during the surgery, she was given nine bottles of blood, platelets and fresh frozen plasma to stabilise her health.

The patient thanked the team of doctors, including Dr. Jeyakrishna and Dr. Yogalakshmi , profusely during an interaction with the media on Thursday.

