Virudhunagar govt medical college can admit 150 students: Health Secretary

With the Union government’s clearance, three medical colleges – Virudhunagar, Nilgiris and Kallakurichi – can admit 150 students each from the ensuing academic year, said Principal Secretary (Health) J. Radhakrishnan here on Saturday.

Accompanied by District Collector Meganath Reddy and Medical College Dean J. Sangumani, he inspected the newly constructed government medical college and hospital.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Centre had given its nod to open 11 medical colleges. With funds from both the Union and State governments, the buildings were almost completed in most of the locations, he added.

Appreciating the team of officials in Virudhunagar district from the revenue, PWD, Health and among others for their swift action, he said that the medical college, which is close to the District Collectorate and on the NH four-lane, would be an added advantage for both the students and the patients.

To a query, he said that in four other districts - Ariyalur, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam and Dindigul – where medical colleges were coming up, the Centre had given its nod for admitting 100 students. “We will make a representation for another review and enhance the admission to 150 students,” he added.

On questions regarding COVID-19, Dr Radhakrishnan said that 5.4 crore doses had been administered till now in the State. For people above 60 years, 67 lakh doses had been administered. From the special camps held since September 12, 1.13 crore doses had been given.

Asked about trauma care facility at the Virudhunagar GH, he said, it would be provided shortly. He also said that with schools reopening from November 1, the Health department would closely coordinate with the School Education Department. He appealed to the people to use masks in public places and avoid visiting markets or other places unnecessarily. There was utmost need to be careful till January as there were many festivals around, he stressed.