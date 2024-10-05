GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital takes up organ harvesting for first time

Published - October 05, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time, organ harvesting was performed at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Six organs were harvested from a brain dead person, Ramar, 47, of Sattur. According to a statement from the hospital, Ramar, a fireworks worker, had met with a road accident on September 30 and was admitted to the Government Hospital at Sattur.

However, he was later shifted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

After the doctors diagnosed him with having brain haemorrhage, a surgery was done on him. However, he was declared brain dead on Friday.

After the Apnea test was conducted to confirm that Ramar was brain dead, the doctors counselled the family members for organ donation that would save the lives of a few patients with life-threatening health issues, the family members came forward to donate his vital organs, Dean, T. Jeyasingh, said.

A team of doctors, including Dr. Syed Bahavudeen Hussaini, Dr. Sekar, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Latha and Assistant Resident Medical Officer, Dr. Mohammed Sultan Ibrahim, and TRANSTAN Coordinator, Jeyapriya, facilitated the organ harvesting.

Liver, both corneas, both kidneys, and skin that were harvested were taken to different hospitals. State honours were given to the mortal remains of Ramar.

