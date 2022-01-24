Virudhunagar girl gets award from Modi for her invention

VIRUDHUNAGAR

24 January 2022 20:29 IST

For her ‘floating house’ that can be used to save lives during flood

A Virudhunagar girl, N.C. Vishalini, received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a function held through video conference mode, at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The award carries a citation and a purse of ₹ 1 lakh. The girl, daughter of M. Naresh Kumar and R. Chithrakala, has been selected for the award given to children aged under 18, for her invention - automatic functional life rescue flood house. She is a student of Delhi School of Excellence, Attapur, Hyderabad.

Her invention, a floating house contraption, can be used to save the lives of vulnerable section of people such as children, pregnant women, aged and the physically challenged, pets and important objects during flood.

During flood this pop-up house with seating arrangement and seat belt will start floating. The floating house, with a zippered top, has provisions to keep oxygen cylinder, a bag of food, water and first aid kit.

Besides, it also has equipment to gauge temperature and humidity, GPS and GSM facilities, UPS for use of emergency electrical appliances and solar panel. The union government has given a child patent for the invention.

Collector J. Meghanatha Reddy and District Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Officer Indra were present at the function.