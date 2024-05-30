ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar GH doctors remove dentures stuck in woman’s throat

Published - May 30, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The dentures that got stuck in the throat of a woman and was removed by doctors in Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital..

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital has successfully performed a surgery in removing the dentures that got stuck in the oesophagus of a 57-year-old woman from Madurai district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean Seethalakshmi said the woman came to the hospital on May 25 with the complaint that she swallowed the dentures in her sleep. She developed shortness of breath and also had difficulty in swallowing saliva.

Doctors in the Department of ENT examined the patient and took x-ray and CT-scan of the affected portion of oesophagus, which revealed that the dentures with a steel clip was stuck in the narrow portion of oesophagus. Besides, the oxygen level in her blood had also dropped. Considering the emergent situation, the doctors decided to go for emergency surgery, the Dean said.

The doctors followed Rigid Oesophagoscopy procedure and moved the dentures with great care and caution without any damage to the inner organs. After observing her health condition in the intensive care unit, the woman got completely cured. She was free of shortness of breath and difficulties in eating food.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US