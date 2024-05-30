Virudhunagar GH doctors remove dentures stuck in woman’s throat

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital has successfully performed a surgery in removing the dentures that got stuck in the oesophagus of a 57-year-old woman from Madurai district.

Dean Seethalakshmi said the woman came to the hospital on May 25 with the complaint that she swallowed the dentures in her sleep. She developed shortness of breath and also had difficulty in swallowing saliva.

Doctors in the Department of ENT examined the patient and took x-ray and CT-scan of the affected portion of oesophagus, which revealed that the dentures with a steel clip was stuck in the narrow portion of oesophagus. Besides, the oxygen level in her blood had also dropped. Considering the emergent situation, the doctors decided to go for emergency surgery, the Dean said.

The doctors followed Rigid Oesophagoscopy procedure and moved the dentures with great care and caution without any damage to the inner organs. After observing her health condition in the intensive care unit, the woman got completely cured. She was free of shortness of breath and difficulties in eating food.