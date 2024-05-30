GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Virudhunagar GH doctors remove dentures stuck in woman’s throat

Published - May 30, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
The dentures that got stuck in the throat of a woman and was removed by doctors in Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital..

The dentures that got stuck in the throat of a woman and was removed by doctors in Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital..

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital has successfully performed a surgery in removing the dentures that got stuck in the oesophagus of a 57-year-old woman from Madurai district.

Dean Seethalakshmi said the woman came to the hospital on May 25 with the complaint that she swallowed the dentures in her sleep. She developed shortness of breath and also had difficulty in swallowing saliva.

Doctors in the Department of ENT examined the patient and took x-ray and CT-scan of the affected portion of oesophagus, which revealed that the dentures with a steel clip was stuck in the narrow portion of oesophagus. Besides, the oxygen level in her blood had also dropped. Considering the emergent situation, the doctors decided to go for emergency surgery, the Dean said.

The doctors followed Rigid Oesophagoscopy procedure and moved the dentures with great care and caution without any damage to the inner organs. After observing her health condition in the intensive care unit, the woman got completely cured. She was free of shortness of breath and difficulties in eating food.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.