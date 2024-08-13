ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar gets new Superintendent of Police

Published - August 13, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

D. Kannan.

D. Kannan assumed office as Superintendent of Police of Virudhunagar district on Monday. He replaces K. Ferozekhan Abdullah, who has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Karur. Hitherto, Mr. Kannan was Assistant Inspector General of Police (Modernisation).

A 2003-batch Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Kannan has spent most of his career in southern districts as DSP and Additional Superintendent of Police.

He began his career as DSP, Sattur, and then had served in Melur, Core Cell Security, Kovilpatti, and Sivaganga. Later, upon promotion as ADSP, he served in Sivaganga. He became the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chennai city and SP, Nagapattinam, and State Intelligence Unit. Later, he had served as SP in Kacheepuram and Chengalpet.

Mr. Kannan said that he would give top priority in maintaining law and order and checking rowdyism. Besides, efforts would be taken to make Virudhunagar a crime-free district.

