Virudhunagar farmers asked to register for getting subsidy for farming machineries

July 10, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Farmers in Virudhunagar district have been advised to register themselves seeking subsidy while hiring farming machinery through e-vaadagai app.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, said that farmers who hire machinery like earth movers, bulldozers, tractors and truck-operated coconut hoist should register for subsidy and upload the required documents in the app.

Small and marginal farmers would be given a subsidy of ₹250 an acre in the rent paid for the machinery. A farmer can get a maximum of ₹1,250 for five acres of land. The back-end subsidy would be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

The Department of Agricultural Engineering has allotted ₹4.06 lakh towards subsidy in the rent for the hired machinery to be used on 1,624 acres.

Among the allotted funds, ₹3.30 lakh is for general category and ₹76,000 for those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the statement said.

The machinery can help the farmers mitigate the problem of shortage of farm hands and ensure timely farming activities.

Farmers from Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti , Tiruchuli and Narikudi blocks can approach the Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering), Virudhunagar Collectorate (90802-30845; 77088-62493).

Farmers from Sattur, Sivakasi, Vembakottai, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam and Watrap blocks can contact the AEE (AE) at Krishnankoil (9442-262017 and 81442-42899).