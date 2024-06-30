Virudhunagar farmers asked to pay crop insurance premium

Farmers in Virudhunagar district have been asked to pay the premium for crop insurance under the Prime minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme for the Karif season.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the farmers could pay the premium through banks, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies or common service centres.

The scheme was being implemented through State Bank of India General Insurance Company in Virudhunagar district for 2024-25. The premium for maize was ₹421 per acre, and ₹180 per acre for Sorgum. The premium for green gram and black gram was ₹304 per acre and for cotton ₹360 per acre.

The statement added that farmers should pay a premium of ₹415 an acre for groundnut. For horticultural crops such as onion, the premium was ₹1,744 per acre and for banana ₹3,404 per acre.

The last date for payment of premium for groundnut under Karif season was August 30. The deadline for payment for black gram, green gram, sorgum and cotton was September 16 and for maize September 30. The deadline for onion was August 31 and banana September 16.

The Collector asked the farmers to pay the premium at the earliest and avoid last minute rush. The proposal for crop insurance should be accompanied by the registration application, adangal certificate and seed sown report issued by the village administrative officer, copy of the first page of the savings bank account passbook and aadhaar card.

The receipt of payment of premium could be collected from the banks, cooperative societies and common service centres. The crop insurance would be helpful for the farmers in getting compensation in the event of crop loss due to natural calamities and pest attack, he said.

