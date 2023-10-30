Virudhunagar farmers asked to pay crop insurance premium

October 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has asked the farmers to pay the Rabi crop insurance under Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance scheme through their Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and common service centres.

After flagging off a vehicle to create awareness of crop insurance scheme here on Monday, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that the insurance scheme was being implemented through IFFCO-Tokiyo General Insurance company.

The premium for Samba paddy is ₹ 394 per acre, maize ₹ 317 per acre, sorghum ₹ 135. The premium for cumbu is ₹ 160 per acre and it is ₹ 210 for greengram, black gram and toor dal.

The premium for cotton is ₹ 508 per acre and groundnut ₹ 312 an acre, gingelley ₹ 120 an acre and sunflower ₹ 187 an acre.

The Collector said that the crop insurance premium for horticulture crop like coriander is ₹ 575 an acre, chilli ₹ 1,018, and for shallots ₹ 1,765 and plantains ₹ 3,445 an acre.

The deadline for payment of premium for the current Rabi crop blackgram is November 15. The last date for payment of premium for maize, cumbu, toor and cotton is November 30.

The last date for payment of insurance premium for cotton and samba paddy is December 15 and for groundnut and sunflower is December 30 and for gingelley is January 31, 2024.

The last date for payment of premium for coriander is January 18, 2024 and for chilli and shallots, it is January 31, 2024.

Farmers need to submit their filled-in insurance proposal forms along with certificate for sowing issued by village administrative officer, photocopy of front page of bank passbook and Aadhaar card along with receipt for the payment of crop insurance premium at the PACBs or common service centres.

The Collector asked the farmers to pay the insurance premium considering the crop loss caused by natural calamities and pest attack.

Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector, Nachiyarammal, was present.

