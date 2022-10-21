Virudhunagar farmers asked to make the most of rain

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar district administration has advised farmers of agricultural and horticultural crops to suspend watering the crops in view of heavy rain forecast given by the meteorological centre.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that Virudhunagar district would receive heavy rain, accompanied with lightning and thunder, till Saturday. Hence, he asked the farmers to suspend watering the crops.

Similarly, farmers of rain-fed areas have been asked to take up sowing work. Farmers could also make the most of the rain for sowing to make chilli nursery. The Collector also asked people to keep away from rivers, ponds and irrigation tanks.