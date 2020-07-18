‘Virudhunagar fails to isolate contacts of positive people’

Virudhunagar

18 July 2020 21:55 IST

Failure to isolate people suspected to be contacts of COVID-19 patients is one of the major reasons for faster spread of the infection in Virudhunagar district, alleges Makkal Needhi Maiyam.

Its central district secretary, J. Kalidoss, said that it was ideal to keep all identified contacts of positive people under institutional quarantine till their swab results were out.

“This will curtail their movement among other members of public and prevent further spreading. But, this is not happening on the ground,” he said.

Citing an example, he said that after positive cases were detected in a textile shop in the town, all the employees were asked to go for swab test.

The tests were taken last week and they were told that it would take at least three days for the results to come. “Some of them were kept in quarantine facility and some of them were asked to remain in home quarantine. But, I saw few of them roaming in the town without adhering to the instructions of the officials to keep aloof,” Mr. Kalidoss said. All the three were potential spreaders though only one tested positive.

Meanwhile, a worker of a textile shop near Koomapatti got infected after the owner, kept his shop open for five days while waiting for his swab test results to come.

“The man had attended duty at his textile shop and only after five days, his swab test result came and he had tested positive,” said M. Grace, president of Ramasamiyapuram panchayat.

She complained that the rural masses were not at all adhering to wearing masks and social distancing norms despite all efforts to create awareness among them.

It was Ms. Grace, who had flagged a pertinent problem of lack of social distancing in buses used by fireworks and match industries to pick up and drop employees.

After local youths planned for a protest, Ms. Grace on July 7 lodged a complaint with Koomapatti police station on the lack of social distancing.

However, a day after her complaint, the Fireworks industries announced a 11-day closure to prevent further spread of the virus.

Another resident of Virudhunagar town, R. Nagarajan, complained that while tea shops and hotels in the containment zones in Muthuramanpatti and Allampatti were asked to remain closed, the officials have allowed TASMAC shops to run in the containment zone.

Mr. Nagarajan, who runs a tea shop, along with some tea-shop owners and hotel owners, had petitioned Virudhunagar Tahsildar, Municipal Commissioner about the contradiction in their action. “If coronavirus can spread through customers coming to hotels and tea stalls, will it not spread through customers of TASMAC shops who also come in large numbers?” he asked.