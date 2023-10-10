Virudhunagar entrepreneurs seek reduction of peak hour electricity charges

October 10, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Virudhunagar

Representatives of industrial units on Monday submitted a petition to Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan seeking reduction of power tariff for micro, small and medium enterprises.

They entrepreneurs led by Virudhunagar District Tiny & Small Scale Industries Association secretary Gurusamy demanded the State government to reduce the fixed charges which was increased 430%.

Similarly, the hike in peak hour electricity charges, move to collect network charges for rooftop solar service should also be revoked the entrepreneurs demanded. Their other main demand was to cancel multi-year tariff.

Tamil Nadu Calendar Urpathiyalargal Sangam secretary K. Jayasankar, said MSME sector being one of the biggest contributors to the gross domestic product in Tamil Nadu has also given employment opportunity to lakhs of workers. Besides, it was also paying different taxes to the State and Centre like property tax, professional tax, sales tax and income tax.

Hundreds of industrial units became sick during the COVID lockdown. Similarly, the manifold increase in price of raw materials also rendered them sick. “The sudden increase of power tariff will become the last straw on lakhs of small and tiny industrial units. The Chief Minister should intervene to save our units,” he said.

Stating that the State government which was offering attractive concessions for new entrepreneurs, he said they should also take care of the existing units.

Later, Virudhunagar SIDCO president Jawahar, Plastic Goods Manufacturers’ Association Vasanthan, Spinning Mills Association vice-president Ramkumar, took part in a meeting organised by VIditsia which resolved to stage a demonstration in Chennai on October 16 to draw the attention of the Chief Minister on the issue, he said.

