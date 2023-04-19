Virudhunagar doctors remove ovarian mass from two patients

April 19, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital has conducted rare surgeries and removed ovarian masses from the abdomen of a woman and a girl. Both the patients have recovered well.

A statement said a 24-year-old woman from Virudhunagar district had complaint of swelling in the stomach for the last one year. An MRI scan revealed she had a huge ovarian mass. She was recommended for a surgery and a team of doctors from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and anaesthetist performed the surgery on April 4. The ovarian mass measuring 32x24x13 cm and weighing seven kg was removed.

In a similar case, an ovarian mass was removed from the abdomen of a 8-year-old girl. The girl, who complained of stomach ache for sometime, received treatment at a private hospital. A scan revealed the ovarian mass and she was referred to the medical college hospital.

The doctors found that the mass was in a twisted position posing danger to the girl’s life as it impaired blood flow. She also faced the danger of rupture of the mass. An emergency laparotomy was performed and the mass measuring 10x16x14 cm was removed.

Hitherto, patients with such complications were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for surgery, Dean J. Sangumani said.