Independents pull off victory in multi-cornered contest

In a multi-corner contest, a few candidates have emerged victorious as independents taking on the mighty Dravidian parties and the national parties like Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist parties.

While some of them had political connections and contested on denial of party tickets in particular wards, some of them put out a brave face and pulled off victories with their connections with the local people.

Four independents in Sivakasi Corporation, 15 independents in the municipalities and 18 independents in town panchayats had won in Virudhunagar district.

Sivakasi Corporation

When ward 11 of Sivakasi Corporation was allotted to DMK in the alliance, M. Samuvel of the Congress not only fought as an independent,but also won it against seven other candidates, including from the Dravidian parties, BJP, AMMK and NTK.

Similarly, P. Thangapandi Selvi, was fielded by her husband, Pandian, a VCK functionary in ward 44 of the corporation as it was allocated to Congress. She defeated the candidates of AIADMK, Congress and NTK.

Similarly, the DMK’s Commercial Wing functionary, V. Esakkiraj, was disappointed over denial of seat to his wife, E. Maheswari, in ward 19. She won the polls as an independent defeating the candidates, including that of Congress and AIADMK.

Besides, the individuals’ support from the local voters, the support from their respective party helped them sail through against the odds.

Virudhunagar

In Ward 13 of Virudhunagar municipality, R. Muthulakshmi, surprised the DMK that had captured maximum number of wards in the municipality.

Contesting the election for the first time, she garnered more than 50% of the votes. “All these support from the voters was for my husband’s hard work in the last two years,” Ms. Muthulakshmi said.

A municipal contractor, K. Rajkumar, had spent his pocket money in restoring water connections to few streets. He also extended his help in getting birth/death certificates, oldage pension and for other services from Government departments to the local people.

“For the votes they gave me, I will reciprocate by getting them all basic infrastructure,” she said.

Srivilliputtur

A unique arrangement between people of two streets in ward 21 of Srivilliputtur municipality saw an independent candidate, N. Syed Raviya, defeating CPI (M), AIADMK, AMMK candidates.

“The people of two streets support each other in the alternate elections and this time the candidature was for our community,” said Niyas Ahmed, husband of Ms. Raviya. Mr. Ahmed’s mother, Kamar Nisha Begam, had earlier won the election as an independent.

A real-estate businessman, Mr. Ahmed, said that he continued to serve the people in various ways, including during the COVID times.

Sattur

Another businessman, K. Ponraj, who had won ward 8 in Sattur municipality also attributed his victory to his continuous social work in the ward.

He managed to defeat the candidates of Congress, AIADMK, AMMK and NTK.

“In the last three elections, outsiders won from our ward and never turned up in the ward. Being a native of the ward, I made the voters aware of this fact and they supported me,” he said.

After being in three political parties, he won as an independent

A medical doctor by profession, Dr. V.K. Kathiravan, who is the former Chairman of Sivakasi municipality, left the AIADMK after severing his ties with the party district secretary K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

After remaining with Bhartiya Janata Party for some time, Dr. Kathiravan, switched over to Congress a few months before the urban local bodies election.

However, when the ward 25 of Sivakasi Corporation, from where he was targeting to contest, was given to the CPI in the DMK alliance, he did not bat his eyelids, but jumped into the election race as an independent.

While he had adversaries in all major political parties contesting in the election, he pulled off a thrilling victory with just a margin of 16 votes over the nearest rival. “I did door-to-door canvassing with two of my friends. People have reposed faith in me for the work I had done as a Chairman,” he said.

V.K. Kathiravan