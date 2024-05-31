GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Virudhunagar district to encourage use of green manure to preserve soil fertility

Each farmer would be encouraged to raise two vermicompost beds with subsidy and neem saplings will be given free of cost to increase the neem tree coverage in the district

Published - May 31, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district administration has set itself a target of encouraging use of green manure on 3,500 acres by distributing seeds under the Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu, Mannuyir Kaapoom scheme.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the scheme of giving subsidy to grow green manure is aimed at preserving soil fertility.

Under the scheme, 600 vermicompost beds would be raised in the district. Each farmer would be encouraged to raise two vermicompost beds with subsidy. Similarly, neem saplings would be given free of cost with an objective to increase the neem tree coverage.

The Department of Agriculture is planning to increase the plantation of natural insect- resistant varieties such as aadathoda and nochchi saplings in arid land and farm bunds. One model organic farm would be set up with subsidy in each block.

Three centres to manufacture organic agricultural input would be set up in the district. Farmers’ groups will be given subsidy to produce panchyakavyam, jeevamirtham, vermicompost manure, amirthakarisal, and fish oil.

The Department of Horticulture would distribute nutritional kits containing saplings of plantain, papaya, drumstick, and curry leaves.

Farmers should approach the nearest Agricultural Extension centre with their land documents to apply for the subsidies through Uzhavan app, the Collector said.

