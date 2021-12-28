Virudhunagar district ranked 9th among 112 Aspirational Districts

Nodal Officer and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Jaya, inspects a field at Palavanatham near Virudhunagar on Tuesday.

28 December 2021 20:59 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has been sanctioned a special fund of ₹ 1 crore for its 9th delta ranking for the month of October 2021 among the 112 Aspirational Districts in the country.

Nodal Officer for Virudhunagar Aspirational District and Niti Ayog had identified 112 backward districts across the country in 2018 and gave a focussed attention on development in select areas like Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Financial Inclusion and Skill Development and Basic Infrastructure.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the October 2021 ranking, Virudhunagar district stood overall 9th spot among the 112 districts.

Meanwhile, Nodal Officer and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Jaya, had made field inspections of the Aspirational District-linked developmental works since Monday.

She discussed the 49 factors in various departments and asked the officials to address the shortcomings in those areas.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that Niti Ayog had sanctioned ₹ 1 crore special fund for Virudhunagar district for its achievement.

The district had got ₹ 3 crore for its implementation of the programme in the area of infrastructure development in March 2019 and another ₹ 3 crore for executing the works in health and nutrition in July 2020.