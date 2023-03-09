ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar district police reach out to migrant workers

March 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal addressing a group of migrant workers near the district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Even as migrant workers from various north Indian States expressed happiness over the way they were treated by local people in Virudhunagar district, police have assured them all safety.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal addressed workers from Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, working in Ramco Cement Factory, here on Thursday.

He told them that the entire State machinery, from the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, were taking all efforts to ensure the safety of the migrant workers.

“We have prepared 148 patta passbooks for the police officials across the district focussing on the dwelling places of migrant workers. Every day police officials would visit all these 148 places and interact with the representatives of migrant workers and sign the patta passbook,” the SP said.

A nodal officer has been appointed.

Over 7,000 migrant workers from North Indian States were employed by 178 companies in the district. The workers were informed that they need not bother about fake videos of migrant workers being assaulted in Tamil Nadu.

“You can always share such videos or messages posted in social media with our police officers and verify them. Please do not share them so that they do not create tension,” Mr. Perumal said.

Besides, the workers were asked to post messages about the real situation in Tamil Nadu to put an end to works of rumour-mongers. The workers said that they did not face any problem with the local people.

“We are working here for the last four to five years. I have come with my brother and sister. We are treated properly by the local people,” one of them said.

The migrant workers can contact the Vachchakarapatti police station - 94981-01462; its Inspector of Police, 94430-12288; Deputy Superintendent of Police (Virudhunagar) - 98424-23392; Superintendent of Police over 94981-87171; and Human Resource and Nodal officer of Ramco Cements - 97888-59747

