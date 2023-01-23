Virudhunagar district neglected for developmental works by Centre: Congress MP

January 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has found fault with the Centre of not giving funds for the development of Virudhunagar, which has been listed as one of the aspirational districts of the country.

After inaugurating a bus shelter constructed under the MPLAD funds at Sevalur here on Monday, Mr. Tagore said that the Centre was boasting of the aspirational districts.

“But, even the railway plans of developing stations like Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Aruppukottai and Sattur have not been done till date. This is the last full union budget to be presented by the Modi Government and it should allocate more funds for Virudhunagar district,” he said.

Virudhunagar district which gives significant contrubution in terms of GST revenue to the Centre has not been proportionately funded by the Centre, he charged.

The Congress MP complained that the Centre haf not released funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“The poor workers have not been paid for the last nine weeks due to this,” he said adding that he would take up the issue with the Union Government.

Stating that Congress has chosen a good candidate in its leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan for the Erode east Assembly seat by-poll, Mr. Tagore said that the DMK-led alliance had brighter prospects of winning the by-election.