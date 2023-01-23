ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar district neglected for developmental works by Centre: Congress MP

January 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has found fault with the Centre of not giving funds for the development of Virudhunagar, which has been listed as one of the aspirational districts of the country.

After inaugurating a bus shelter constructed under the MPLAD funds at Sevalur here on Monday, Mr. Tagore said that the Centre was boasting of the aspirational districts.

“But, even the railway plans of developing stations like Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Aruppukottai and Sattur have not been done till date. This is the last full union budget to be presented by the Modi Government and it should allocate more funds for Virudhunagar district,” he said.

Virudhunagar district which gives significant contrubution in terms of GST revenue to the Centre has not been proportionately funded by the Centre, he charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Congress MP complained that the Centre haf not released funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“The poor workers have not been paid for the last nine weeks due to this,” he said adding that he would take up the issue with the Union Government.

Stating that Congress has chosen a good candidate in its leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan for the Erode east Assembly seat by-poll, Mr. Tagore said that the DMK-led alliance had brighter prospects of winning the by-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US