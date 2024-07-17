ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority comes to aid of daily wage worker

Published - July 17, 2024 04:59 pm IST

His daughter gets new birth certificate with her name included in it

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority Chairperson and Principal District Judge K. Jeyakumar, handing over new birth certificate to a Class XI student in Srivilliputtur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A daily wage worker, Senthil Kumar, of Athikulam near here was at his wit’s end when authorities rejected his applications seeking inclusion of his daughter’s name in her birth certificate.

Even as he was made to run from pillar to post, pressure mounted on him as the school authorities insisted on producing the birth certificate with her name mentioned in it.

This mounted additional mental agony for Senthil Kumar as his daughter, a Class XI student, was sternly told that she could not attend classes further if she failed to produce that certificate.

After having exhausted all options, the father knocked at the door of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) with a petition seeking help on June 27.

Chairperson and Principal District Judge K. Jeyakumar summoned the authorities concerned. He also instructed the secretary of the DLSA and Chief Judicial Magistrate, M. Breetha to follow it up.

After a series of follow up action, the birth certificate with the name of Mahalakshmi, included in it, was issued. The Chairperson handed it over to the girl on Tuesday.

