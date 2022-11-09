Virudhunagar district has 15.88 lakh voters

Virudhunagar

A comprehensive draft electoral roll for seven Assembly constituencies of Virudhunagar district was released ahead of special summary revision and it has 15,88,744 voters.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy released the electoral roll with 7,74,860 men, 8,13653 women and 231 others.

A press release said that a total of 7,003 new voters have been added to the list during the continuous update of poll roll taken up from January 5, 2022 to October 20, 2022. Besides, 1,18,745 voters have been removed from the electoral roll after 34,322 voters have migrated, 36,735 voters had died and 46,688 were found to have double entries.

The number of male, female, other and total voters in each constituency is: Rajapalayam: 1,10,399 male, 1,15,383 female, 33 others, and total 2,25,815; Srivilliputtur: 1,15,828 (m), 1,22,161 (f), 36, (o), and total 2,38,025 ; Sattur: 1,15,416 (m), 1,21,999 (f), 61(o), 237476 (T)

Sivakasi: 116815 (m), 122304 (f), 26(o), 239145 (T); Virudhunagar: 1,07,215 (m), 1,12,533 (f), 48(o), 2,19,796 (T); Aruppukottai: 1,04,969 (m), 1,11,218 (f), 17 (o), 216204 (T); Tiruchuli: 1,04,218(m), 1,08,055 (f), 10 (o), 2,12,283 (T); Total: 7,74,860 (m), 8,13,653 (f), 231 (o), 15,88,744 (T)

Those completing 18 years of age with January 1, 2023, April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023 as qualifying dates can submit their application forms for addition or deletion of names, incorporation of changes between November 19 to December 8 at the polling stations, taulk offices, Revenue Divisional Offices, municipal, corporation offices and district collectorate.

Special camps for summary revision would be taken up on Saturdays and Sundays, November 12, 13, 26 and 27.