Virudhunagar district gets nine mobile veterinary clinics

Virudhunagar district has got nine mobile veterinary clinics which would visit rural areas and provide treatment to animals and spare farmers from the burden of taking them to the nearest veterinary hospitals for treatment.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday flagged off the mobile clinics here in the presence of Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan.

The new facilities are part of 200 mobile veterinary clinics flagged off by the Chief Minister on August 20. As per the plan, each of the 11 blocks in Virudhunagar district would get one mobile veterinary clinic and in the first phase nine vehicles have been received.

Along with ₹24.10 lakh towards maintenance of the vehicles for the first year, the vehicles at a cost of ₹2.65 crore has been allocated for the district.

The mobile clinics will provide door-step veterinary services in remote villages and villages without veterinary services. The farmers would be spared of the difficulties in bringing the ailing animals for long distances to the veterinary hospital and also save their time.

The new vehicles would be used for artificial insemination, deworming, treating the sick animals, vaccination, inspection of pregnant animals, providing infertility treatment and for medical camps for animals.

The vehicles would be deployed to particular villages between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on all days except Sundays. Besides, farmers can get the services of the mobile clinics by calling 1962. The vehicles would attend the animals between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan, S. Thangapandian, A.R.R. Raghuraman and G. Ashokan, Sivakasi Mayor Sangeetha Inbam, and Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Theophilus Roger were among those who were present.

