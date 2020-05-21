Virudhunagar district gets it first DPC during summer

For the first time in the history of Virudhunagar district, a direct purchase centre (DPC) for paddy has been set up at Seithur during peak summer.

“This is the first time, that a DPC is established during summer. This has been a practice only in the delta region,” Collector R. Kannan said.

Standing paddy crop on around 2,400 hectares was under harvest in Rajapapalayam taluk now, the Collector said.

Following a request from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami gave the nod for setting up the direct purchase centre in Rajapalayam taluk during summer.

The DPC started functioning from Wednesday.

“Usually, harvest during peak summer does not happen in our district. Besides, this year farmers also got a bumper crop and wanted the government to purchase paddy to enable them to get better price for their produce,” Mr. Kannan said.

The farmers complained that private traders were ready to give only ₹900 to ₹950 per quintal. Since the government gave around ₹1,150 a quintal, they stood to gain around ₹200 to ₹250 a quintal.

Stating that the harvest was likely to go on for 15 to 20 days, Joint Director (Agriculture) Sankar S. Narayanan, said around 11,000 metric tonnes of paddy was likely to be procured.